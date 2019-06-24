Herbs: An Introduction to Herbalism with Amy Cason. #1396-0624. 1 day.

× Expand Adirondack Folk School Herbs: An Introduction to Herbalism

Herbalism is an art unique unto itself. There are many aspects to be considered when we begin learning such an art. In this class, we will cover the fundamentals. Students will learn the importance of names, different types of herb preparations and why to use each method. Sustainable sourcing of herbs and the responsibilities of using plants will also be covered. Ten native and common herbs will be discussed in detail and supplied. Thorough discussions on these plants will allow students to start learning the properties of plants and their uses.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $45.