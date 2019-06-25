Herbs: How They Work with Amy Cason. #1397-0625. 1 day.

× Expand Adirondack Folk School Herbs: How They Work

Take an in depth look at how herbs function within the body. We'll take a walk back through history and view some of the theories about the use and effectiveness of plants as well as some of the more modern understandings of plants. We will also look at situations that can cause herbs to work less effectively than they should.

Tuition $105. Member Tuition $85. Materials fee $45.