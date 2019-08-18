Heritage Day at the Penfield Homestead Museum

to Google Calendar - Heritage Day at the Penfield Homestead Museum - 2019-08-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Heritage Day at the Penfield Homestead Museum - 2019-08-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Heritage Day at the Penfield Homestead Museum - 2019-08-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Heritage Day at the Penfield Homestead Museum - 2019-08-18 10:00:00

Penfield Heritage Museum 703 Creek Road, Crown Point, New York 12928

Featuring a craft fair including local authors and their books, a snack shack for beverages and desserts, live music under the pavilion, wagon rides with the draft horse team, and a chicken barbecue which includes half a chicken, corn, baked potato, and a roll with butter. 

Admission is free, servings of the chicken barbecue are $12 per plate and go from 1pm to 2:30pm. Only 260 barbecue tickets are available.

To purchase tickets, or for information on crafter space, contact 518.597.3804.

Info

Penfield Heritage Museum 703 Creek Road, Crown Point, New York 12928 View Map
Community Events, Family Events, Food & Drink Events, Live Music Events
518-597-3804
to Google Calendar - Heritage Day at the Penfield Homestead Museum - 2019-08-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Heritage Day at the Penfield Homestead Museum - 2019-08-18 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Heritage Day at the Penfield Homestead Museum - 2019-08-18 10:00:00 iCalendar - Heritage Day at the Penfield Homestead Museum - 2019-08-18 10:00:00