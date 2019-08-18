Heritage Day at the Penfield Homestead Museum

Featuring a craft fair including local authors and their books, a snack shack for beverages and desserts, live music under the pavilion, wagon rides with the draft horse team, and a chicken barbecue which includes half a chicken, corn, baked potato, and a roll with butter.

Admission is free, servings of the chicken barbecue are $12 per plate and go from 1pm to 2:30pm. Only 260 barbecue tickets are available.

To purchase tickets, or for information on crafter space, contact 518.597.3804.