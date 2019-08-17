Annual Heritage Fair

Browse the used book sale, grab a tasty treat at the bake sale, enjoy live music, and check out the silent auction! There will also be a 50/50 raffle, flea market, and fun for the whole family!

If you are interested in donating used books, baked goods, or flea market items, all donations may be dropped off at the History Museum during regular museum hours (10am-4pm, Wednesday through Sunday). Baked goods may be dropped off the morning of the Heritage Fair (9:00-10:00am).

All funds raised help support community programming and the preservation of the The History Museum. Thank you!