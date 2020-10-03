Fort Ticonderoga Visitors meet a horse at Fort Ticonderoga's Heritage, Harvest, and Horse Festival.

This full day of autumn fun will be set in the midst of the King’s Garden heirloom apple trees and the beautiful landscape of the mountains and Lake Champlain.

Discover the historical importance of horses and other working animals during exciting demonstrations, meet friendly farm animals, stroll through Fort Ticonderoga’s farmers’ market featuring local food, beverages, and crafts, participate in family fun activities and tackle the six-acre Heroic Corn Maze. This fall favorite event, combined with daily Fort Ticonderoga programs including the Carillon boat cruise, makes for a great annual family tradition or weekend getaway.