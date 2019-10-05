Fort Ticonderoga Heritage, Harvest, and Horse Festival

Bring the whole family to the Heritage, Harvest & Horse Festival for a full day of autumn fun set in the midst of the King’s Garden heirloom apple trees and the beautiful Adirondack landscape! Discover the importance of horses and other working animals throughout history during exciting demonstrations. Meet friendly farm animals, stroll through our farmers market featuring local food, beverages, and crafts, participate in family fun activities, tackle the 6-acre Heroic Corn Maze, and be sure to purchase some of our beautiful harvest vegetables and plants from the historic King’s Garden! This fall-favorite event combined with daily Fort Ticonderoga programs including the Carillon Boat Tour makes this an annual family tradition!

**Included with General Admission ticket.