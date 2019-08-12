Fort Ticonderoga Heroic Corn Maze: A Corn Maze Adventure!

Kids of all ages can explore our six-acre corn maze specially designed for Fort Ticonderoga! Getting lost in this life-size puzzle is part of the fun! Use your knowledge of Fort Ticonderoga’s history to guide you through towering corn stalks. The maze is divided into two phases so you can customize your experience.

The Heroic Maze is designed to be challenging but still allows visitors to exit quickly if needed.

Kiddie Maze—A short maze specially designed for our youngest visitors is a fun introduction to corn mazes. This maze has twists and turns but no dead ends. Recommended for children up to age four with adult supervision.

“Captain A Ship” Maze Quest—Hidden in the maze are 8 stations each representing a component of an 18th-century fort. Players are given a Quest Card to collect a stamp from each station. It takes perseverance and skill to find all the objects. Great fun for all ages!