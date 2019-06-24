36th Annual High Peaks Monday Night Mini Tri Series
Swim, Bike, Run
Lake Placid Public Beach Parkside Drive, Lake Placid, New York 12946
Our 36th annual High Peaks Monday Night Mini Tri Series will start Monday nights from June 24th -August 12th. It is a fun oriented triathlon training event and has become a classic event on the shores of Mirror Lake by the tennis courts on Monday nights (There will be a tentative kids triathlon at 3pm on 8/24 if enough children pre-register)
Registration is at 5:30pm and the race starts at 6:30 and is $20. Awards follow with fun age group and raffle prizes.
400 yard swim along the shores of Mirror Lake, a 12 mile bike River Road Bike Loop and a 3 mile run on the back side of Mirror Lake.
Check www.highpeakscyclery.com or call 518-523-3764 for more info. It is weather permitting; if rain or thunder is possible check High Peaks Cyclery FB for up to date schedule.