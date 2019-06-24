Our 36th annual High Peaks Monday Night Mini Tri Series will start Monday nights from June 24th -August 12th. It is a fun oriented triathlon training event and has become a classic event on the shores of Mirror Lake by the tennis courts on Monday nights (There will be a tentative kids triathlon at 3pm on 8/24 if enough children pre-register)

Registration is at 5:30pm and the race starts at 6:30 and is $20. Awards follow with fun age group and raffle prizes.

400 yard swim along the shores of Mirror Lake, a 12 mile bike River Road Bike Loop and a 3 mile run on the back side of Mirror Lake.

Check www.highpeakscyclery.com or call 518-523-3764 for more info. It is weather permitting; if rain or thunder is possible check High Peaks Cyclery FB for up to date schedule.