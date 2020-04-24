High School Art Show Opening Reception

Each year, the Lake Placid Center for the Arts presents the Annual High School Juried Art Show to recognize the artistic talents of high school students in the Lake Placid region. Two local artists serve as jurors to put together an exhibit highlighting some of the best young local talent.

Please note the reception will be held Friday, April 24 from 4 PM to 6 PM (one week after the opening of the show, to avoid a conflict with Spring Break). The show will run from Thursday, April 16 through Saturday, May 16.