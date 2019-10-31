High School Writing Retreat

High school students, classes, and homeschooled students are invited to join for a day of performances, workshops, and general awesomeness. Any student is welcome to join, no experience necessary!

Thursday, October 31st-Friday, November 1st 9am-3pm at Paul Smith's College

During this two-day event, students will enjoy poetry performances and learn how to make their writing gorgeous with workshop leaders and poetry legends Roya Marsh, Jon Sands, and Arhm Choi Wild.

This event is free, lunch will be available for purchase on campus. If you or your class can only attend for one day, please plan to join on October 31. Any classes or individuals that are interested in joining should contact the Adirondack Center for Writing as soon as possible, space fills up fast.

This event is provided by our sponsors Adirondack Foundation-Bengt Ohman Fund, Evergreen Fund, Saranac Lake Public Education Fund, Cloudsplitter Foundation, and Stewart’s Holiday Match