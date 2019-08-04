Hike into History at Mount Independence

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770

On this guided tour, walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers. Mount Independence Coalition president Stephen Zeoli is your guide. Wear walking shoes and dress for the weather. Co-sponsored by Mount Independence Coalition. Included in regular site admission ($5.00 adults/free under 15 or with Green Mountain Passport)

Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770 View Map
Community Events, Educational Events, History & Tours Events
802-948-2000
