Hike into History at Mount Independence
Mount Independence State Historic Site 497 Mount Independence Road, Orwell, Vermont 05770
Mount Independence State Historic Site
Mount Defiance overlook
On this guided tour, walk in the footsteps of Revolutionary War soldiers. Mount Independence Coalition president Stephen Zeoli is your guide. Wear walking shoes and dress for the weather. Co-sponsored by Mount Independence Coalition. Included in regular site admission ($5.00 adults/free under 15 or with Green Mountain Passport)