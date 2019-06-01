The Town of Plattsburgh Parks & Recreation Department has added the Hiking Adventure Program to our lineup of fun outdoor activities. The program is scheduled as follows over 4 Saturdays in June and is for any youth in the County ages 10-12 years. The cost for the entire program is $40 per youth. For more details or to register, go to www.townofplattsburghrecreation.com or call 518.562.6860.

Day 1 - Point Au Roche State Park & Nature Center

Date: June 1st Rain Date: June 2nd Time: 8:30AM - 12 PM

*Participants will need to meet at the Nature Center*

Location: Point Au Roche State Park & Nature Center - Participate in a guided hike lead by a DEC Naturalist who will share information about the park's animals and plants. Learn the 7 principles of "Leave No Trace" ethics.

Day 2 - Silver Lake Mountain & Silver Lake Bog

Date: June 8th Rain Date June 9th Time: 8 AM - 3 PM

*Participants will meet at the Town of Plattsburgh Office Complex, transportation provided*

Location: Silver Lake Mountain & Silver Lake Bog – Hike the Mountain and learn to orient our maps and identify land features using maps and compasses. Walk the Silver Lake Bog boardwalk trail and identify a variety of hardwoods and fir trees such as Tamarac and spruce.

Day 3 - Heart Lake/Mt Jo

Date: June 15th Rain Date June 16th Time: 8 AM - 3 PM

*Participants will meet at the Town of Plattsburgh Office Complex, transportation provided*

Location: Heart Lake/Mt Jo - Participate in a guided hike up Mt. Jo, led by an ADK Naturalist. The Mt. Jo trail head is located near Heart Lake and the High Peaks information center.

Day 4 - Poke-O-Moonshine/AuSable Point State Beach

Date: June 22nd Rain Date June 23rd Time: 8 AM - 3 PM

*Participants will meet at the Town of Plattsburgh Office Complex, transportation provided*

Location: Poke-O-Moonshine/Ausable Point State Beach - Hike Poke-O-Moonshine and use the informational pamphlet to identify points of interest as we make our way up to the mountain. End at Ausable Point State Park to cool off and enjoy some time wading and swimming in Lake Champlain.