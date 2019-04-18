Hinesburg Town Forest History Night

The Town of Hinesburg will host a night of storytelling, discussion and education about the Hinesburg Town Forest (HTF), an 864-acre municipal forest owned by the Town since the 1950’s and now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The event takes place on Thursday, April 18 from 6:30 – 8:30 PM at the Hinesburg Town Hall.

The HTF History Night panelists will include: Michael Snyder, Commissioner of Vermont’s Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation and former Chittenden County Forester who planned and oversaw several timber harvests and road projects at the HTF; David Brynn, Executive Director of Vermont Family Forests, former Addison County Forester, and author of the HTF’s 1986 Forest Management Plan; Bill Torrey, renowned storyteller, author and logger who harvested timber on the HTF for decades; Chittenden County Forester Ethan Tapper, who currently helps manage the HTF; and Jean Miner of the Hinesburg Historical Society.

For anyone interested in history, the Hinesburg Town Forest, forests, or forest management, this evening promises to be enlightening, interesting and entertaining. Bring your questions and your HTF stories to share!

To learn more about the management of the HTF, recent forest management plans, ecological inventories and other documents can be found at the Hinesburg Town Forest Committee’s page of the Town of Hinesburg’s website at http://www.hinesburg.org/townforestcomm.html.