Historic and Nature Tour in Paul Smith's

The Will Rogers Senior Outing Club’s October event will be on Tuesday, October 29th at White Pine Camp in Paul Smith's featuring historic and nature tours. This program is open to the public. $12 per person includes one or both walks. Bring a bag lunch or join our picnic ($7). Please wear good walking shoes and clothing for potentially cool or inclement weather. Departure will be from Will Rogers at 10:00 a.m. Call 518-891-7117 to RSVP.