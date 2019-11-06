Historic Saranac Lake Annual Meeting
Featuring a presentation on the history of Paul Smith's Hotel and College from Neil Surprenant
Saranac Laboratory Museum 89 Church Street, Saranac Lake, New York 12983
Historic Saranac Lake members and interested future members are invited to HSL's Annual Meeting.
This year's meeting will feature a presentation on the history of Paul Smith's Hotel and College from Neil Surprenant. Copies of the book, "Images of America: Paul Smith's Hotel and College," are available for purchase in our gift shop. The Annual Meeting will also feature a brief meeting of the general membership to confirm our new board members and executive committee. This meeting will take place in the John Black Room at the Saranac Laboratory Museum.