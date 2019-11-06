Historic Saranac Lake Annual Meeting

Historic Saranac Lake members and interested future members are invited to HSL's Annual Meeting.

This year's meeting will feature a presentation on the history of Paul Smith's Hotel and College from Neil Surprenant. Copies of the book, "Images of America: Paul Smith's Hotel and College," are available for purchase in our gift shop. The Annual Meeting will also feature a brief meeting of the general membership to confirm our new board members and executive committee. This meeting will take place in the John Black Room at the Saranac Laboratory Museum.