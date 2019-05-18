Historical Walking Tour
Alice T. Miner Museum 9618 U.S. Route 9, Chazy, New York 12921
Explore the history of Chazy through its buildings, past and present. From the early days of settlement after the Revolutionary War to William H. Miner’s ambitious projects and beyond, our little village has a rich history and unique architectural legacy. Learn more about it, and share your own stories!
Please meet in front of the Alice at 10:00 a.m. Refreshments will be served back at the museum after the tour.