History Presentation

In coordination with the City of Plattsburgh’s Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration Weekend, archaeologist and historian Keith Herkalo will discuss “The Capture and Fate of the British Fleet: an aftermath of the Battles at Plattsburgh” in a presentation at the Association’s War of 1812 Museum's Press Republican Theater, 31 Washington Road, on Sunday, September 15 at 3pm on the Old Base Museum Campus.

The War of 1812 Museum will be open during the Commemoration Weekend on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 11 & 12, from 10am to 3pm and from Friday, Sept. 13 through Sunday, Sept. 15 from 10am to 4pm.