History Tea Characters Characters from the History Tea

Join Gem Radio Theatre for a History Tea at Garnet Hill Lodge! Indulge in a lovely afternoon English Tea with refreshments while famous and infamous historical figures from near and far share their colorful stories of courage, misdeeds, and mischief. Featuring some of your favorite local actors, who will bring to life the stories of Sybil Ludington and her midnight ride, The Thurman Terror Sam Pasco, and more! Reservations are now open for two Sunday afternoons on April 28th and May 5th, 2019. Teatime starts at 2:00pm and tickets are $15 per person for the event. Make your reservation today by calling Garnet Hill Lodge at 518-251-2444.