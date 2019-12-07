Ho, Ho, Ho Holiday Stroll

The Holiday Stroll tradition continues in Vergennes!

At VUHS:

Breakfast with Santa 8:00-10:30am

ANWSD Holiday Craft Fair 9:00am-3:30pm

At the Bixby:

Storytime with Santa 10:30am

Jon Gailmor performance 11:00am

Holiday treats (while they last!) 12:00pm

Maiden Vermont serenades 12:50pm

Special encore performance of Maiden VT & Jon Gailmore 1:20pm

Bidding for Silent Auction closes 1:45pm and musical performances at the Bixby Library

At the Opera House:

Visit with Santa and have your picture taken too! 1:00-3:00pm

Decorate cookies, create an ornament, write & send a letter to Santa 1:00-3:00pm

Vermont National Guard 40th Army Band Holiday Concert 4:00-5:00pm

Fun for the young and old at City Park: Lighting of the City Park, music, fire pits and more!

For a full schedule of Holiday Stroll events, visit: www.VergennesDowntown.org or follow us @vergennespartnership