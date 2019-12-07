Ho, Ho, Ho Holiday Stroll
Vergennes Various Locations, Vergennes, Vermont 05491
The Holiday Stroll tradition continues in Vergennes!
At VUHS:
- Breakfast with Santa 8:00-10:30am
- ANWSD Holiday Craft Fair 9:00am-3:30pm
At the Bixby:
- Storytime with Santa 10:30am
- Jon Gailmor performance 11:00am
- Holiday treats (while they last!) 12:00pm
- Maiden Vermont serenades 12:50pm
- Special encore performance of Maiden VT & Jon Gailmore 1:20pm
- Bidding for Silent Auction closes 1:45pm and musical performances at the Bixby Library
At the Opera House:
- Visit with Santa and have your picture taken too! 1:00-3:00pm
- Decorate cookies, create an ornament, write & send a letter to Santa 1:00-3:00pm
- Vermont National Guard 40th Army Band Holiday Concert 4:00-5:00pm
- Fun for the young and old at City Park: Lighting of the City Park, music, fire pits and more!
For a full schedule of Holiday Stroll events, visit: www.VergennesDowntown.org or follow us @vergennespartnership
Community Events, Family Events, Kid Friendly Events