Ho, Ho, Ho Holiday Stroll

Vergennes Various Locations, Vergennes, Vermont ‎05491

The Holiday Stroll tradition continues in Vergennes!

At VUHS:

  • Breakfast with Santa 8:00-10:30am
  • ANWSD Holiday Craft Fair 9:00am-3:30pm

At the Bixby:

  • Storytime with Santa 10:30am
  • Jon Gailmor performance 11:00am
  • Holiday treats (while they last!) 12:00pm
  • Maiden Vermont serenades 12:50pm
  • Special encore performance of Maiden VT & Jon Gailmore 1:20pm
  • Bidding for Silent Auction closes 1:45pm and musical performances at the Bixby Library

At the Opera House:

  • Visit with Santa and have your picture taken too! 1:00-3:00pm
  • Decorate cookies, create an ornament, write & send a letter to Santa 1:00-3:00pm
  • Vermont National Guard 40th Army Band Holiday Concert 4:00-5:00pm
  • Fun for the young and old at City Park: Lighting of the City Park, music, fire pits and more!

For a full schedule of Holiday Stroll events, visit: www.VergennesDowntown.org or follow us @vergennespartnership 

Google Calendar - Ho, Ho, Ho Holiday Stroll - 2019-12-07 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Ho, Ho, Ho Holiday Stroll - 2019-12-07 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Ho, Ho, Ho Holiday Stroll - 2019-12-07 08:00:00 iCalendar - Ho, Ho, Ho Holiday Stroll - 2019-12-07 08:00:00