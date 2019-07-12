Truckers Fest Truckers Fest

Come for a day or a weekend and enjoy live music featuring bands Bad Horsey, Houston Bernard Band, Southbound, returning favorite High Voltage (ACDC tribute band) and many more!

TRUCK PULLS... WE HAVE TRUCK PULLS THIS YEAR! Got a big rig? Got a pick up? Come show off what you have and pull, and if not, just come for a great show! As you know, we are a kid friendly and family-oriented event. There will be face painting, bounce houses and Touch-A-Truck for the kids, our annual truck parade, truck show, food vendors and much more! We cant wait to see you there!

There will be food vendors and a camping area. The Hodgdon's Truckers Fest mission is: To bring our community together and raise money to donate to a great cause each year!

This year 100% of the proceeds will be donated to The Turning Point of Franklin County.

The event takes place at 225 Tabor Road, West Swanton, VT.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

Friday, July 12: 4 p.m. - Midnight.

Performances by Houston Bernard Band, Southbound, and more.

Saturday, July 13: 10 a.m. - Midnight.

Performances by High Voltage, Bad Horsey, and more. The truck parade will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Sunday, July 14: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Trophy giveaway later in the day!

TICKETS: - General Admission: $15 per day, Children 10 & Under: $5 per day, Weekend Pass: $40 (for adults)

CAMPING: - Self-contained Campers: $75 for the weekend (admission not included). Tents: $20 (admission not included)

BIG RIG ENTRY:

$75 in advance; $85 day of. Includes 2 admission tickets.

Special thanks to our sponsors:Franklin County Sewer and Drain, Rene J. Fournier Farm Equipment, Northwestern Occupational Health, Cota's Auto Parts & Service, All Metals Recycling, Doug Rollo Excavating....and more!

Please note: This event is rain or shine! No refunds or exchanges.