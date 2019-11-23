Holiday Balsam Bee with Hallie Bond

Just in time to inspire your holiday decorating! The Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts is pleased to once again welcome local instructor, historian, and artisan Hallie Bond to teach participants how to make balsam wreaths, garland, and pillows. The workshop fee is $45 for Arts Center members and $55 for non-members. Please pre-register by calling the Arts Center at (518) 352-7715 or online at www.adirondackarts.org.

Each participant is asked to bring a wire hanger and garden scissors or snippers to the class. In addition, feel free to bring special ribbon or adornments to add a festive and personal touch to your wreath or garland. Also, this year we are adding a potluck lunch so please bring a dish to pass.