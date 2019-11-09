The Episcopal Church of the Cross will hold a holiday bazaar on Saturday, November 9th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. in the parish hall. Take a chance on a turkey dinner basket or the lottery tree. Shop at the craft, jewelry, white elephant, book and childrens' toys tables. Don't forget the cookie walk and bake sale for some tasty treats,

Lunch will be served until 1:00 p.m. and will feature homemade soups, chili, michigan hotdogs and desserts.