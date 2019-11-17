Holiday Bazaar!

We will have 16 vendors selling their items including photography, pottery, jewelry, soaps, quilting items, wood burning items, stained glass, knitted items including hats and scarves.

Local author Amy Guglielmo will be there with her books!

We have hundreds of scholastic books from preschool to 8th grade, including many items by local author Kate Messner.

And of course, we will have a beautiful variety of judaica items as well.