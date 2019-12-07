Holiday Celebration

Presented by the North Country Singers

Tannery Pond Community Center 228 Main Street, North Creek, New York 12853

The North Country Singers, under the direction of Denise Conti, are excited to present their annual Holiday Celebration featuring special guests the JCS Pop Singers and Jazz Band, the Newcomb Bell Tree Ensemble, the Guiding Steps North Dancers, singers Caroline Williams and Christine Powers, and story reader Robin Jay. Monetary donations will be kindly accepted to benefit the Adirondack Outreach Center and the North Country Singers' performance costs.

518-251-3911
