Holiday Craft Fair

Featuring: Adirondack-themed Gifts from Local Artisans, One-of-a-Kind Balsam and Hand Painted Decorative Gifts, Hand Made Quilts, Scarves, Hats, Mittens & Home Spun Woolens from Local Sheep, Adirondack-themed Jewelry, Scenic Photography and Cards, Locally Made Wooden Bread Boards, and Homemade Food and Baked Treats.

Proceeds from raffle basket and lunch benefit Operation Santa.

Saturday, November 23rd, 9:00-4:00, Sunday, November 24th, 10:00-3:00 with a special visit from Santa on Sunday at 1:00 p.m.