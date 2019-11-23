Holiday Party at the Westport Library

Westport Library 6 Harris Lane, Westport, New York 12993

With a Yule log fire, festive food, wine and beer tastings, and live music, the Westport Library has become the kick off celebration for the coming holiday season. One of the highlights of the evening is the Silent Auction, which is a great way to start your holiday shopping. For more information please contact the Westport Library at (518) 962-8219. The library is located at 6 Harris Lane. A $15 donation for the benefit of the library is suggested.

Westport Library 6 Harris Lane, Westport, New York 12993
Community Events, Family Events, Fundraiser Events
518-962-8219
