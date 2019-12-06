Join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club at their Holiday Potluck Supper on Friday, December 6th, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Conservation Building on the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Bring your own place setting and a dish or dessert to share.

Rob and Jaki Roy, co-authors of The Coincidental Traveler: Adventure Travel for Budget Minded Grown-ups, will present a slide show of their travels to Colombia and Ciudad Perdita.