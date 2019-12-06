Holiday Potluck Supper

Presented by the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club

Conservation Building, Clinton County Fairgrounds 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Join the Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club at their Holiday Potluck Supper on Friday, December 6th, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Conservation Building on the Clinton County Fairgrounds. Bring your own place setting and a dish or dessert to share.

Rob and Jaki Roy, co-authors of The Coincidental Traveler: Adventure Travel for Budget Minded Grown-ups, will present a slide show of their travels to Colombia and Ciudad Perdita.

Conservation Building, Clinton County Fairgrounds 84 Fair Grounds Road, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
