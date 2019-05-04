HOME COMPOSTING

Spring Brochure Spring Brochure

May 4

Saturday | 10am to 12pm | Queensbury Campus

Turning kitchen scraps and yard trimmings into “brown gold” to fertilize your lawn, garden or houseplants is easy. This class will teach you everything you need to know to start making nutrient-rich compost at home. We will examine different types of composting systems, identify the proper ingredients to go into your compost, learn how to care for a compost pile to speed its progress and prevent odors and discuss how to use your finished compost.

Instructor: Dr. Timothy Scherbatskoy, SUNY Adirondack

Price: $15

CRN: 20020

Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu