HOME COMPOSTING
SUNY Adirondack 640 Bay road, Queensbury, New York 12084
Spring Brochure
Spring Brochure
May 4
Saturday | 10am to 12pm | Queensbury Campus
Turning kitchen scraps and yard trimmings into “brown gold” to fertilize your lawn, garden or houseplants is easy. This class will teach you everything you need to know to start making nutrient-rich compost at home. We will examine different types of composting systems, identify the proper ingredients to go into your compost, learn how to care for a compost pile to speed its progress and prevent odors and discuss how to use your finished compost.
Instructor: Dr. Timothy Scherbatskoy, SUNY Adirondack
Price: $15
CRN: 20020
Preregistration required. Call 518-743-2238 or email conted@sunyacc.edu