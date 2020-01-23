Home Ski Movie Night

Enjoy and share your own short films at an entertaining showing of amateur skiing and snowboarding home movies at the Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum on Thursday, January 23rd. Ski historian Greg Morrill, of the Stowe Reporter's RetroSki column fame, is hosting a "Home Movie Night". You may even spot people you know in them!

Vintage 1949 Stowe footage, provided by Stowe's Larry Heath, includes skiing the Mansfield ridge, the Easter costume parade, and the Sugar Slalom, featuring a teenage future Olympian, Andrea Mead.

Morrill will show movies from the 1970's that he shot at Snowbird, Sun Valley, Vail, and Jackson Hole.

Anyone who has digitized versions of their old skiing or snowboarding movies is welcome to participate. If you'd like to show some of your own footage contact Greg at gmorrill@pshift.com or info@vtssm.org to make sure your films are compatible with Museum technology.

Doors to the Museum will open at 6:30 and admission is free. The movies will begin at 7:00. Craft beer provided by von Trapp Brewing, wine and cider will be available for purchase. Donations are always welcome.

Vermont Ski and Snowboard Museum, located at 1 South Main Street in Stowe, VT, has been interpreting and sharing Vermont's ski and snowboard history for 17 years at its Stowe location. www.vtssm.org.