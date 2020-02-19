Homebuying on One Income

NEFCU NEFCU Logo

More and more people are exploring homebuying on their own. The rising local rents make homebuying very financially appealing as well as a quality of life decision. The biggest challenge to buying a home is the uncertainty of qualifying on your own.

Tonight’s program will discuss the challenges and advantages of homebuying on your own. Whether you are ready to buy now or in the future, learn ways to better prepare yourself for one of life’s biggest investments and richest rewards.