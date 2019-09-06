Fort Ticonderoga Homeschool Day

Spend a day at Fort Ticonderoga and take part in a series of programs designed for homeschool families! While interacting with soldiers, students can ask about life at the 18th-century fort. Step aboard the 1920s replica tour boat, Carillon, for a 75-minute narrated boat tour on Lake Champlain to gain an in-depth waterway experience. Raise your hand in allegiance and enlist in the Continental Army during the immersive “To Act as One United Body” program and practice formation tactics, drills, and marches. Explore a new 2019 design in the six-acre Heroic Maze and answer clues connected to Fort Ticonderoga’s history as you find your way through the maze.

Pre-registration is not necessary. To purchase Carillon Boat Tickets and To Act as One United Body tickets, visit the booth located near the Log House Welcome Center upon arrival to Homeschool Day.

General Admission: $6/student, 1 free parent, $12/additional parent.

Carillon Boat & General Admission Combination Ticket: $12/student, $14/parent.

To Act as One United Body Program: Additional $4/student.

**Student rates apply to Grades K-12.