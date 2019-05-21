What makes otters such great swimmers? Why do some turtles stomp their feet? Come spend the day experiencing The Wild Center’s exhibits and trails, engaging with hands-on activities, and getting up-close with Adirondack wildlife. We invite all homeschool students to explore answers to these and many other questions of the natural world. Homeschool Day is sponsored by a generous grant from The Landon Family Foundation.

For questions please contact Michael Trumbower at 518-359-7800 ext 1112 or schoolprograms@wildcenter.org