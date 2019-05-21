Homeschool Day

The Wild Center 45 Museum Drive, Tupper Lake, New York 12986

What makes otters such great swimmers? Why do some turtles stomp their feet? Come spend the day experiencing The Wild Center’s exhibits and trails, engaging with hands-on activities, and getting up-close with Adirondack wildlife. We invite all homeschool students to explore answers to these and many other questions of the natural world. Homeschool Day is sponsored by a generous grant from The Landon Family Foundation.

For questions please contact Michael Trumbower at 518-359-7800 ext 1112 or schoolprograms@wildcenter.org

Educational Events, Family Events
