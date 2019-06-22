Homesteading and Woodworking Weekend

Woodcarving demonstrations by Champlain Valley Wood Carvers.

Ongoing demos of antique chain saws, shingle mill and hit & miss engines running a planer and buzz saw. Watch as flax is spun into linen. Try your hand using a washboard or vintage wringer washer. Soap making demos. Visit the garden exhibit with its raised beds, garden shed and hops display. Kids - milk Apple Blossom, ride Thomas the Train and the stagecoach, visit the animals and grind corn.

Food available in the picnic area or bring your own lunch.