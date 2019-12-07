Hometown Holiday Radio Show

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

The Hyde, Glens Falls Symphony, and The Folklife Center at Crandall Public Library are hosting a live holiday armed forces radio broadcast performed by “Captain” Gary Ferris. In honor of the seventy-fifth anniversary of Glens Falls being dubbed “Hometown USA” by Look Magazine, enjoy festive songs and stories with piano accompaniment and imagery of Glens Falls at the height of its hometown heyday. Performers include Glens Falls Symphony Maestro Charles Peltz; Ian and Megan Ferris of Lyric Theatre Company, a Burlington, Vermont-based community theater troupe; Sing Sing Sing, the choir of Queensbury Senior Center; and Melissa L. Ferrie-Healy, pianist of Glens Falls Symphony. Free. RSVP by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
Arts & Culture Events, Family Events, Live Music Events
518-792-1761
