Hex & Hop's "Hope for Miracles" fundraiser poster.

We're hosting Hope For Miracles Neuroblastoma Research fundraiser! Come on in for a good cause. There will be a suggested donation of $10 plus raffles for the cause and a donation of 10% of sales om Hex & Hop to the cause. Live musfric and MC'ing by the fantastic Mingo Lodge of Big Boss Sausage!