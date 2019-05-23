Horicon First Wilderness Public Planning Workshop

The LA Group, P.C. Meeting Announcement

The Town of Horicon is joining the First Wilderness Heritage Corridor! Horicon will partner with the towns of Johnsburg, Thurman, Stony Creek, Warrensburg, Chester, Lake Luzerne, Corinth, Hadley, and Village of Corinth, to create an regional economic development strategy to strengthen and maximize tourism throughout the First Wilderness Heritage Corridor.

The focus of the workshop will be to establish a waterfront vision and identify projects along Schroon Lake, Schroon River and Brant Lake.

The workshop will be friendly and interactive. All are invited to participate and be heard. This is your chance to share your ideas and opinions about the community you love.