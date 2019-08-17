The Adirondack Folk School cordially invites you to our second year of “HOT FIDDLES, HOT FORGES, HOT FUDGE!!” Join us and pull up a chair to listen to the sweet sounds of the Fiddle Club of Maple Ave., the Saratoga High School and Mac Petrequin’s Bluegrass Band. Watch our world class blacksmiths at their annual Rendezvous, working in our forge! Make-your-own ice-cream sundae social in the school all afternoon! $2.00 each!