How the CVFCRC Serves Those Who Have a Substance Use Disorder

Clinton County New York Connects invites all members of the community to join us for an Educational Series on a variety of community services. Ronald Garrow, Program Director of the Champlain Valley Family Center Recovery Campus will give a presentation on how the Recovery Campus serves men and women, age 18 and older,who have an identified substance use disorder and are in need of a more intensive level of care.

All presentations are held in the Clinton County Government Center at 137 Margaret Street in the 1 st Floor Meeting Room from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. A visitor parking lot can be accessed via Court Street. Please call 565-4620 or email aging@co.clinton.ny.us to register.