How the CVFCRC Serves Those Who Have a Substance Use Disorder

Presented by Ronald Garrow, Program Director

Clinton County Government Center 137 Margaret Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901

Clinton County New York Connects invites all members of the community to join us for an Educational Series on a variety of community services. Ronald Garrow, Program Director of the Champlain Valley Family Center Recovery Campus will give a presentation on how the Recovery Campus serves men and women, age 18 and older,who have an identified substance use disorder and are in need of a more intensive level of care.

All presentations are held in the Clinton County Government Center at 137 Margaret Street in the 1 st Floor Meeting Room from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. A visitor parking lot can be accessed via Court Street. Please call 565-4620 or email aging@co.clinton.ny.us to register.

Clinton County Government Center 137 Margaret Street, Plattsburgh, New York 12901
518-565-4620
