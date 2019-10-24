HUBZone Certification Program Workshop

ACEDC Board Room 1590 US Route 7 South, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

The government sets aside qualifying contracts to businesses in historically underutilized business zones (HUBZone). It also gives preferential consideration to those businesses in full and open competition.

Joining the HUBZone program makes your business eligible to compete for the program’s set-aside contracts. HUBZone-certified businesses also get a 10 percent price evaluation preference in full and open contract competitions.

The Vermont Procurement Technical Assistance Center is offering a free workshop to help learn more about the HUBZone Program and how to get certified.

Community Events, Educational Events
