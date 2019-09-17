Free Hunters Health Screening
University of Vermont Health Network Ticonderoga Campus 1019 Wicker Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883
The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital invites hunters to participate in a free comprehensive health exam this month. The screening will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the hospital’s Ticonderoga Campus on Tuesday, September 17. Services include assessment of blood pressure, glucose and oxygen levels, and heart health, body mass, vision and cholesterol testing.