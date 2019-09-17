Free Hunters Health Screening

University of Vermont Health Network Ticonderoga Campus 1019 Wicker Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883

The University of Vermont Health Network - Elizabethtown Community Hospital invites hunters to participate in a free comprehensive health exam this month. The screening will be held from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at the hospital’s Ticonderoga Campus on Tuesday, September 17. Services include assessment of blood pressure, glucose and oxygen levels, and heart health, body mass, vision and cholesterol testing.

University of Vermont Health Network Ticonderoga Campus 1019 Wicker Street, Ticonderoga, New York 12883
