Dox Thrash (American, 1893-1965), City Plevins, c. 1939, watercolor, 15 3/8 x 11 11/16 in. Courtesy Dolan/Maxwell Hyde Book Club Discussion

This winter, stay warm and curl up with a good book. Inspired by the images in Dox Thrash’s prints of his Philadelphia community, we will be reading The Twelve Tribes of Hattie, a novel by Ayana Mathis. The book can be purchased at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs and, if you mention The Hyde Reading Club, you will receive a 20 percent discount. Join us for an in-gallery group discussion in which we will sit surrounded by the images of Dox Thrash and discuss Mathis’s fictional story. Free with Museum admission

RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.