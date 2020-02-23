Hyde Book Club Discussion

This winter, stay warm and curl up with a good book. Inspired by the images in Dox Thrash’s prints of his Philadelphia community, we will be reading The Twelve Tribes of Hattie, a novel by Ayana Mathis. The book can be purchased at Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs and, if you mention The Hyde Reading Club, you will receive a 20 percent discount. Join us for an in-gallery group discussion in which we will sit surrounded by the images of Dox Thrash and discuss Mathis’s fictional story.

Free with Museum admission. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
