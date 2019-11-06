Hyde Book Club Discussion
Do you love to read? Join us for an in-gallery book discussion. Inspired by the exhibition Picasso, Braque & Léger, the book club will read In Montmartre: Picasso, Matisse, and the Birth of Modernist Art by Sue Roe. The book can be purchased at Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs. To receive a 20 percent discount, request the book being held under The Hyde Reading Group. Free with Museum admission.