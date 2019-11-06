Hyde Book Club Discussion

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Do you love to read? Join us for an in-gallery book discussion. Inspired by the exhibition Picasso, Braque & Léger, the book club will read In Montmartre: Picasso, Matisse, and the Birth of Modernist Art by Sue Roe. The book can be purchased at Northshire Books in Saratoga Springs. To receive a 20 percent discount, request the book being held under The Hyde Reading Group. Free with Museum admission.

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801
518-792-1761
