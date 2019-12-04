Hyde Night: Candlelight

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Candlelight tours return for the holidays, with new themes and art to explore. Tour Hyde House by candlelight (LED, that is) and learn about the Museum’s permanent collection pieces and their connection to the traditions of gift giving and textiles of the season. $15 members; $20 non-members. RSVP by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Community Events, Family Events
518-792-1761
