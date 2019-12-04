The Hyde Collection Hyde Night: Candlelight

Candlelight tours return for the holidays, with new themes and art to explore. Tour Hyde House by candlelight (LED, that is) and learn about the Museum’s permanent collection pieces and their connection to the traditions of gift giving and textiles of the season. $15 members; $20 non-members. RSVP by contacting Kayla at 518-792-1761, ext. 310, or adminassist@hydecollection.org.