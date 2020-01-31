The Hyde Collection Hyde Night Out: Monsters and Heroes

Enjoy a night at the Museum with fun themed games and refreshments inspired by our special exhibition, Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, and the permanent collection. With activities for all ages, this is an ideal fun night out, or a great date night activity. $15 for members; $20 for non-members; $2 per student. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.