Hyde Night Out: Monsters and Heroes

to Google Calendar - Hyde Night Out: Monsters and Heroes - 2020-01-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hyde Night Out: Monsters and Heroes - 2020-01-31 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hyde Night Out: Monsters and Heroes - 2020-01-31 17:00:00 iCalendar - Hyde Night Out: Monsters and Heroes - 2020-01-31 17:00:00

The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801

Enjoy a night at the Museum with fun themed games and refreshments inspired by our special exhibition, Francisco Goya: The Caprichos Etchings and Aquatints, and the permanent collection. With activities for all ages, this is an ideal fun night out, or a great date night activity. $15 for members; $20 for non-members; $2 per student. RSVP by contacting Sue at 518-792-1761, ext. 350, or frontofhouse@hydecollection.org.

Info

Hyde Collection Museum
The Hyde Collection 161 Warren Street, Glens Falls, New York 12801 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Entertainment Events, History & Tours Events
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Hyde Night Out: Monsters and Heroes - 2020-01-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hyde Night Out: Monsters and Heroes - 2020-01-31 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hyde Night Out: Monsters and Heroes - 2020-01-31 17:00:00 iCalendar - Hyde Night Out: Monsters and Heroes - 2020-01-31 17:00:00