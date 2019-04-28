i LOVE baroque! Concert by Ensemble Caprice

The Montreal-based Ensemble Caprice, performing baroque music on period instruments, is one of the pre-eminent early music ensembles today. Celebrated for their innovative and adventuresome approach to a rich and fascinating repertoire, Ensemble Caprice will perform their most popular program ― i LOVE baroque! ― on Sunday, April 28 at 3:00 pm at the historic Saranac Methodist Church on Route 3 in Saranac. Featured works of the 17th and 18th centuries include those of Purcell,Handel, Bach, Schmelzer, Falconieri, and Vivaldi. Seating is open with a requested general donation of $15; special rates for students and seniors; children under 12 attend free. For further info telephone 518-293-7613, e-mail hillholl@hughes.net or visit www.hillandhollowmusic.org.