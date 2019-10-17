I Was Never Alone

Presentation by Cassandra Hartblay (University of Toronto)

Sunderland Language Center, Dana Auditorium 356 College Street, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

What does it mean to create a play based on the life experiences of people with disabilities in contemporary Russia? Cassandra Hartblay (University of Toronto) reflects on the process of co-producing the play in locations worldwide and what happens when performance ethnography is put in conversation with disability theatre ethics and aesthetics. Free. www.middlebury.edu/arts or 802-443-3168

Accessibility: parking, seating, restrooms. For other access requests, please contact Kristy Bright kbright@middlebury.edu 

