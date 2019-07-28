Identifying Ferns the Easy Way by Lynn Levine

Phoenix Books 58 Common Street, Chester, Vermont 05143

Join naturalist Lynn Levine to learn how to identify the beautiful ferns in our forests and backyards in her new book, Identifying Ferns the Easy Way: A Pocket Guide to Common Ferns of the Northeast. Exquisitely drawn by New York Times bestselling illustrator Briony Morrow-Cribbs, this user-friendly guide includes detailed descriptions of twenty-eight common types of ferns in the northeast. Learn which habitats different species grow in, expert tips for identification, look-alike species, and notes of interest.

Arts & Culture Events, Educational Events
802-875-3400
