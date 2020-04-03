Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet

to Google Calendar - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet - 2020-04-03 19:30:00

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753

Two acclaimed ensembles join forces in a program highlighting experiences of (im)migration. Featured: the Vermont premiere of a new work by Jessie Montgomery, commissioned by Music Accord and Sphinx, and inspired by the Great Migration. Through the lens of her great-grandfather, Montgomery brings together spirituals and work songs that reflect his travels from Mississippi to the west, north, and back to Georgia. Through the special timbral effects of winds and strings, Montgomery transforms these stories, continuing the storytelling tradition passed down by her mother, a playwright, actor, and teacher.

Info

Mahaney Center for the Arts 72 Porter Field Road, Middlebury, Vermont 05753 View Map
Arts & Culture Events, Live Music Events
to Google Calendar - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet - 2020-04-03 19:30:00 iCalendar - Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet - 2020-04-03 19:30:00