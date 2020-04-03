none Imani Winds and Catalyst Quartet

Two acclaimed ensembles join forces in a program highlighting experiences of (im)migration. Featured: the Vermont premiere of a new work by Jessie Montgomery, commissioned by Music Accord and Sphinx, and inspired by the Great Migration. Through the lens of her great-grandfather, Montgomery brings together spirituals and work songs that reflect his travels from Mississippi to the west, north, and back to Georgia. Through the special timbral effects of winds and strings, Montgomery transforms these stories, continuing the storytelling tradition passed down by her mother, a playwright, actor, and teacher.