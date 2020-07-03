Independence Day Weekend at Fort Ticonderoga

Fort Ticonderoga A group of soldiers marches through a tunnel into the parade ground.

Celebrate independence by exploring one of the greatest triumphs of 1776! All weekend long, meet the soldiers of the Northern Continental Army and their labor for liberty at Ticonderoga in 1776. See craftsmen in action busily working to resupply soldiers with clothing, shoes, and equipment. Watch as soldiers work to prepare cannon, ammunition, and themselves to stop an invasion by the British Army and its naval fleet on Lake Champlain.